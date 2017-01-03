Georgia lawmakers return to Capitol with focus on schools
Georgia's General Assembly gavels in a new legislative session on Monday. The opening days of a legislative session typically include more ceremony than legislative action, but the agenda Gov. Nathan Deal is expected to lay out in his State of the State address this week will shape the 40-day legislative session.
