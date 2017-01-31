Georgia lawmakers file a protest bill against travel ban

The bill filed Tuesday read that no person possessing a valid visa "shall be detained or rejected from entry into the United States," and is largely symbolic in the Republican controlled state Legislature. It was sponsored by Sen. Vincent Fort, D-Atlanta, and cosigned by Sen. Nan Orrock, D-Atlanta, who both spoke out against the executive order the previous day and attended a protest at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport over the weekend.

