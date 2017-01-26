Georgia lawmaker, traveling with stor...

Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief money, is shot

A Georgia lawmaker is recovering from a gunshot wound after he says he was shot while traveling with several thousands of dollars in donations for storm relief efforts. A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston told statehouse reporters that state Rep. State Rep. Gerald Greene had stopped for gas when he was shot in the leg Thursday.

