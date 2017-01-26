Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief money, is shot
A Georgia lawmaker is recovering from a gunshot wound after he says he was shot while traveling with several thousands of dollars in donations for storm relief efforts. A spokesman for Georgia House Speaker David Ralston told statehouse reporters that state Rep. State Rep. Gerald Greene had stopped for gas when he was shot in the leg Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|11 min
|SJSternlieb
|7,580
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|21 hr
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC