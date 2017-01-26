Georgia House Democrats fire back at a potentially catastrophic decision-makinga in D.C.
Referring to "potentially catastrophic decision-making" in Washington, D.C., the Georgia House Democratic Caucus has announced its 2017 legislative agenda, according to a release. The caucus called the agenda "a continuation of its efforts to promote educational opportunity, economic security, and shared responsibility for all families in the state."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Jan 24
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC