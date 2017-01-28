Georgia democratic lawmakers hope to expand voters' rights
Georgia Democrats are facing an uphill climb as they try to expand voters' rights by allowing same day registration and removing ID requirements. The minority lawmakers control less than one third of the state Legislature, but are putting forth a set of proposed laws to expand voter access.
