Georgia Bio Announces Innovation Awar...

Georgia Bio Announces Innovation Award Winners

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The Innovation Award will be presented to Latha Ganeshan , CEO and Founder of Zywie; Robert Ivarie Ph.D., B.S. of University of Georgia/Synageva; Matthew Lyon , M.D. of Augusta University and David Munn , M.D. of Augusta University. The Georgia Innovation Award honors the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 1 hr GJ George 37
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... 7 hr indictTomPRICE 4
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 11 hr TomInElPaso 5
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... 16 hr kyman 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,374 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC