Georgia Bio Announces Innovation Award Winners

The Innovation Award will be presented to Latha Ganeshan , CEO and Founder of Zywie; Robert Ivarie Ph.D., B.S. of University of Georgia/Synageva; Matthew Lyon , M.D. of Augusta University and David Munn , M.D. of Augusta University. The Georgia Innovation Award honors the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique technology.

