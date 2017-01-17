Georgia Bio Announces Innovation Award Winners
The Innovation Award will be presented to Latha Ganeshan , CEO and Founder of Zywie; Robert Ivarie Ph.D., B.S. of University of Georgia/Synageva; Matthew Lyon , M.D. of Augusta University and David Munn , M.D. of Augusta University. The Georgia Innovation Award honors the department, institution, company or individuals who are forging new ground by thinking outside traditional paradigms to create some unique technology.
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|1 hr
|GJ George
|37
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|7 hr
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|11 hr
|TomInElPaso
|5
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|16 hr
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
