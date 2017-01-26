Georgia and Mississippi Teens Help Their Communities With Tornado Relief
On the evening of Jan. 2, Mary Grace Middlebrooks, 17, was sitting on the basement stairs of her home in Albany, Georgia with her mom during what she thought would just be a run-of-the-mill tornado warning. "A tree fell on my room," Mary Grace told Teen Vogue .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|6 hr
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Fri
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC