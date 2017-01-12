Georgia 4-year-old who's read 1,000 books tours Library of Congress
A 4-year-old Georgia girl's love of books has taken her all the way to the Library of Congress. The Gainesville Academy preschooler, who has been reading since she was about 2 years old, recently completed reading 1,000 books through the Georgia 1,000 Books B4 Kindergarten Program, The Times of Gainesville reported .
