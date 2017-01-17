Genealogy Society of Cobb County Georgia set to have its Monthly Meeting on Tuesday
The Genealogy Society of Cobb County Georgia Monthly Meeting for January will feature the program "How to Use Galileo for Genealogy Research" on Tuesday, Jan. 24, from 7 to 8 p.m. Laura W. Carter, a native of Athens, Clarke County, Georgia, will inform participants about GALILEO, which is an authority based online collection of databases free to ... (more)
