Four Athenians among magazine's 100 Most Influential Georgians
In repeat performances from last year, four Athenians are among the local people, or people with local connections, to be named to Georgia Trend magazine's 2017 list of the 100 Most Influential Georgians. Making appearances on this year's list after also earning a place on the roll last year are University of Georgia President Jere Morehead, UGA Vice President for Public Service and Outreach Jennifer Frum, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp, an Athens native, and Athens-Clarke County Mayor Nancy Denson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
