Flu cases spiking in Georgia

Flu cases spiking in Georgia

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

There was a substantial increase in cases in the last two weeks of December, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. "I think that we're likely to see continued high levels and even higher as we move throughout January and into February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) 8 hr I know her 41
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 3 trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Dec 29 Will Dockery 26
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,611 • Total comments across all topics: 277,831,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC