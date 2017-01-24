Feds ask Georgia for records in review of alleged hacking
The Department of Homeland Security has asked the state of Georgia to provide records after the state accused the agency of "failed cyberattacks" on its secretary of state's network. In a letter Tuesday, the agency's inspector general John Roth says the information will be used to investigate Secretary of State Brian Kemp's allegations.
