Farming rebound from drought expected
Farmers who attended the 2017 Georgia Ag Forecast in Carrollton Friday were urged to keep an eye on Chinese competitors. They were also given estimates for when they could rebound from last year's drought, and received hope that they will recover the "pretty significant" losses largely attributed to the 2016 drought.
