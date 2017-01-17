Euharlee, Adairsville among 50 Safest Cities in Georgia
In recognition of their low crime rates, two municipalities in Bartow recently were named to the 50 Safest Cities in Georgia List.Euharlee was awarded the 28th spot, followed by Adairsville at 37. "Our reaction is one of mixed emotion," said James Stephens, city manager for Euharlee. "We are very proud of being one of the 28th safest cities, but our goal is always to be No.
