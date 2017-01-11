Deadly storms kill 16, trigger tornado threat across US South

A dangerous weekend weather system has killed at least 16 people in the U.S. South, as Georgia officials on Sunday reported a dozen fatalities and severe thunderstorms and tornadoes menaced several states. A U.S. Air Force airman surveys debris covering an area of the Sunshine Acres neighborhood after a tornado struck Adel, Georgia, U.S. January 22, 2017.

