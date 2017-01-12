Congressmen Demand Investigation into...

Congressmen Demand Investigation into Department of Homeland Security ...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Gateway Pundit

While the media and the government are focused on the alleged 'Russian Hacks', of which numerous cyber security experts have called wildly inaccurate, Reps. Jason Chaffetz and Jody Hice are demanding answers to a hack that was perpetrated by the American government on the State of Georgia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gateway Pundit.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 1 hr Frankie 3
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 19 hr George John 31
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... 21 hr Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Jan 3 trumans treason 3
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Dec 28 Uncle Jim 11
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,182 • Total comments across all topics: 277,942,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC