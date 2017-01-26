BUFFINGTON: Medical cannabis debate returns
The medical marijuana debate will be back again this year in the Georgia Legislature, but the efforts remain a long shot. Rep. Allen Peake has introduced legislation calling for a state constitutional amendment that would allow medical marijuana to be cultivated in the state for medical use.
