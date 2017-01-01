Brunswick wants pieces of historic oak tree preserved as art
Estimated to be 200 years old, the massive live oak in Jekyll Square came down amid the buzzing of chain saws in downtown Brunswick after city officials determined the tree was dying and falling limbs posed a danger to residents. Months later, this coastal Georgia city hopes to see wood from the majestic oak preserved as works of art.
