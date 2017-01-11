Black lawmakers say Sessions unfit to be attorney general
Black lawmakers said Wednesday that Senator Jeff Sessions at times has shown hostility toward civil rights, making him unfit to be attorney general, as a 1986 letter from the widow of Martin Luther King Jr. surfaced strongly expressing opposition to the Alabama senator. In the second day of confirmation hearings, New Jersey Democratic Senator Cory Booker, Sessions' colleague, and Representative John Lewis, a Georgia Democrat who was beaten when he marched for civil rights in the 1960s, warned that Sessions could move the country backward if confirmed as Donald Trump's top law enforcement official.
