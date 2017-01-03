Big topics expected at this year's Georgia General Assembly session
As the Georgia General Assembly convened for Day 1 of this year's session, some big topics are expected to be on the table. "You cannot have a state that's the number 1 place to do business and you don't have a really sound educational system," said Sen. Freddie Powell Sims of District 12. "We still have 65,000 students that are in failing schools right now," said Rep. Darrel Ealum of District 153.
