Barry carries No. 23 Florida to 80-76 victory vs Georgia

Canyon Barry scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and No. 23 Florida beat Georgia 80-76 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their 14th consecutive loss in Gainesville.

