Barry carries No. 23 Florida to 80-76 victory vs Georgia
Canyon Barry scored 27 points, including four in overtime, and No. 23 Florida beat Georgia 80-76 on Saturday, handing the Bulldogs their 14th consecutive loss in Gainesville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Atlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|7 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Wed
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC