Armed robber sentenced to 20 years in prison

On Wednesday, Jan. 11, Marty Simpson, 54, was convicted of two counts of armed robbery stemming from robberies he committed at the QuikTrip and Walgreens on Thornton Road in early October of 2015, according to a release from the Douglas County District Attorney's Office. Simpson was sentenced to 40 years with the first 20 years to serve in prison by Chief Superior Court Judge David T. Emerson.

