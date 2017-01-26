Applications available for North Georgia Community Foundation scholarships
The North Georgia Community Foundation, or NGCF, is once again accepting scholarship applications to be given to graduating seniors. Students in the Foundation's 15-county service area of Banks, Dawson, Fannin, Forsyth, Franklin, Habersham, Hall, Hart, Jackson, Lumpkin, Each scholarship fund is established by an individual donor and has its own specific purpose and eligibility criteria.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forsyth County News.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m...
|3 hr
|The Real General ...
|5
|Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10)
|Fri
|SJSternlieb
|7,579
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Fri
|Justin
|2
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Jan 24
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Jan 24
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC