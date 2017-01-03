Annual North Georgia Bridal Expo to be hosted at Gainesville Civic Center Jan. 15
Models show the latest designs in wedding dresses Sunday afternoon at the Gainesville Civic Center during the 24th Annual North Georgia Briday Expo. Brides and grooms trying to create a specific vision for their upcoming wedding day may get a little assistance from an unlikely source - Gainesville Parks and Recreation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Tue
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC