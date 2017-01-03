Annual North Georgia Bridal Expo to b...

Annual North Georgia Bridal Expo to be hosted at Gainesville Civic Center Jan. 15

Models show the latest designs in wedding dresses Sunday afternoon at the Gainesville Civic Center during the 24th Annual North Georgia Briday Expo. Brides and grooms trying to create a specific vision for their upcoming wedding day may get a little assistance from an unlikely source - Gainesville Parks and Recreation.

