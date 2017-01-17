Americus senator: We hit the ground r...

Americus senator: We hit the ground running

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Georgia State Senator Greg Kirk, an Americus Republican, says state legislators got right to work under the Gold Dome, doing the peoples' business. Lieutenant Governor Casey Cagle announced the Senate Committee assignments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 19 min General Zod 35
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... 4 hr indictTomPRICE 4
News Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc... 8 hr TomInElPaso 5
Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ... 14 hr kyman 2
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Jan 14 Recall Mayor Davi... 3
News Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10) Jan 11 I know her 41
goodwill sucks (Jan '10) Jan 1 Dan672013 124
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,465 • Total comments across all topics: 278,002,137

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC