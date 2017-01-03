America's Got Talent to film in St. Marys on Georgia coast
The coastal city of St. Marys is getting ready for some special guests - camera crews from the TV show America's Got Talent. The News of Brunswick reports producers from the NBC show plan to use a city park and the St. Marys River as backdrops next week for filming contestants while auditions for the show's 12th season are held in nearby Jacksonville, Florida.
