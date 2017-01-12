Alabama threatens to sue in tri-state - water wars' involving Georgia, Florida
Alabama, long just an interested party in a water-sharing legal dispute between Georgia and Florida, is suggesting it might pursue "further litigation" in a longstanding "water wars" between the three states. "The practical effect of authorizing such transfer could prejudice Alabama, and Alabama would, as a result, become a necessary party to further litigation in this case," Alabama lawyer John C. Neiman Jr. said in a Wednesday letter to Ralph Lancaster, a Maine lawyer tapped by the U.S. Supreme Court to preside over the latest legal battle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|41 min
|Frankie
|5
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Sun
|George John
|31
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC