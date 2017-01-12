Alabama threatens to sue in tri-state - water wars' involving Georgia, Florida

Alabama, long just an interested party in a water-sharing legal dispute between Georgia and Florida, is suggesting it might pursue "further litigation" in a longstanding "water wars" between the three states. "The practical effect of authorizing such transfer could prejudice Alabama, and Alabama would, as a result, become a necessary party to further litigation in this case," Alabama lawyer John C. Neiman Jr. said in a Wednesday letter to Ralph Lancaster, a Maine lawyer tapped by the U.S. Supreme Court to preside over the latest legal battle.

