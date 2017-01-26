Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry, killed...

Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry, killed in Sunday's tornado.

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

It's a tragic loss many people can't even imagine, losing 2 loved ones to the horrific storms that tore through South Georgia Sunday. "It just still seems so unreal," said Adkins, "Like is this really a dream? Like am I going to wake up?" Even though the loss is heartbreaking, Adrian and Lawansa are remembered by friends and family for the way they would light up a room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) 16 hr SJSternlieb 7,579
News 18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i... Fri Justin 2
News Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i... Jan 24 storms move north 1
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News 11 dead after storms rip through Georgia Jan 23 FireyFellow44 1
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... Jan 21 Will Dockery 41
News Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ... Jan 20 Selling Damaged G... 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Mexico
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Climate Change
  4. China
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,439 • Total comments across all topics: 278,337,025

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC