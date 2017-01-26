Adrian Mays and Lawansa Perry, killed in Sunday's tornado.

It's a tragic loss many people can't even imagine, losing 2 loved ones to the horrific storms that tore through South Georgia Sunday. "It just still seems so unreal," said Adkins, "Like is this really a dream? Like am I going to wake up?" Even though the loss is heartbreaking, Adrian and Lawansa are remembered by friends and family for the way they would light up a room.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.