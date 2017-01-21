A day of passionate protest across the globe: Here's a look at...
Hundreds of thousands of women and their supporters staged an enormous, raucous rally in the nation's capital Saturday to send a potent message of defiance to newly inaugurated President Trump -- a gathering so huge that it overspilled its banks like a river in a show of strength, solidarity and joyful chaos. Like the Women's March on Washington, other gatherings around the country also swelled to unexpected size, forcing organizers to veer off planned routes or stand in place to chant and cheer rather than marching as planned.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|10 hr
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|20 hr
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 17
|indictTomPRICE
|4
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|Jan 17
|kyman
|2
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 14
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC