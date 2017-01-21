A day of passionate protest across th...

A day of passionate protest across the globe: Here's a look at...

Los Angeles Times

Hundreds of thousands of women and their supporters staged an enormous, raucous rally in the nation's capital Saturday to send a potent message of defiance to newly inaugurated President Trump -- a gathering so huge that it overspilled its banks like a river in a show of strength, solidarity and joyful chaos. Like the Women's March on Washington, other gatherings around the country also swelled to unexpected size, forcing organizers to veer off planned routes or stand in place to chant and cheer rather than marching as planned.

