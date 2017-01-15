$83M Mega Millions jackpot claimed in Georgia
It took some time, but the winners of an $83 million Mega Millions lottery jackpot have stepped up and claimed their prize - using a legal framework to avoid revealing their identities. In November, the Mega Millions lottery announced that a winning ticket had been bought from Georgia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lottery Post.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i...
|Tue
|Cath League of Du...
|1
|Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i...
|Tue
|storms move north
|1
|15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ...
|Tue
|broken o p i x link
|1
|11 dead after storms rip through Georgia
|Jan 23
|FireyFellow44
|1
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Jan 21
|Will Dockery
|41
|Lack of Latinos in Trump Cabinet draws ire for ...
|Jan 20
|Selling Damaged G...
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Jan 18
|Beauty QUEEN
|6
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC