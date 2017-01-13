7 accused of running prostitution ring near Georgia police station
Seven people have been charged in connection with an escort service that authorities say was run out of an apartment across the street from the Dunwoody police station. Citing warrants, news outlets report the arrests were made last month after authorities the business was raided following months of surveillance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Wed
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|26
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC