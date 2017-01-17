3 SC residents dead after police chase, wreck in Georgia
State troopers say three South Carolina residents are dead following a wreck that ended a police chase in northeastern Georgia. Authorities say the chase began late Wednesday in Banks County, where a deputy tried to pull over a car for reckless driving and speeding on Interstate 85. The vehicle exited the highway and crashed with five people inside in Jackson County.
