3 from Athens area named to the Leadership Georgia Class of 2017.

Three from the Athens area - Laura Whitaker, Eric Atkinson and Alonzo Sexton - were named to the Leadership Georgia Class of 2017. Whitaker, Executive Director of Extra Special People, Atkinson, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs at the University of Georgia and Sexton, a physician at Athens Orthopedic Clinic join a total of 63 participants selected each year from a pool of several hundred applicants.

