1,980 Armenian nationals reside in Ge...

1,980 Armenian nationals reside in Georgia - study

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: PanArmenian Network

PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 41,000 Georgians currently live in Armenia against the 1,980 Armenian nationals residing in the neighboring country, giving support to the perception of many people that in the last years, Georgia's economic fortunes worsened, a study carried out by The Financial revealed. Analyzing the gravity model of migration, The Financial says Georgia was one of the richest republics in the Soviet Union, and so, in 1990, very few Georgians even among those with Armenian background had reasons to emigrate to Armenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PanArmenian Network.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Slavery apology waits; Senate panel pushes Conf... (Mar '07) Sun Fucisil 9
News Georgia lawmaker, traveling with storm relief m... Sat The Real General ... 5
Election Palin stumps for Handel - How will you vote in ... (Aug '10) Fri SJSternlieb 7,579
News 18 dead amid reported tornadoes, other storms i... Jan 27 Justin 2
News Tornadoes confirmed to be behind deadly night i... Jan 24 storms move north 1
News 15 dead, 88 injured: Search and rescue efforts ... Jan 24 broken o p i x link 1
News 11 dead after storms rip through Georgia Jan 23 FireyFellow44 1
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,454 • Total comments across all topics: 278,388,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC