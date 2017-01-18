1,980 Armenian nationals reside in Georgia - study
PanARMENIAN.Net - Around 41,000 Georgians currently live in Armenia against the 1,980 Armenian nationals residing in the neighboring country, giving support to the perception of many people that in the last years, Georgia's economic fortunes worsened, a study carried out by The Financial revealed. Analyzing the gravity model of migration, The Financial says Georgia was one of the richest republics in the Soviet Union, and so, in 1990, very few Georgians even among those with Armenian background had reasons to emigrate to Armenia.
