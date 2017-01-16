1,300 on list to get medical marijuana in Georgia
Sheila Pierce of the Department of Public Health told the agency board that 311 physicians have registered to certify patients for medical cannabis. Almost half of the 1,309 patients were listed as having a seizure disorder, the state data show.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rep John Robert Lewis=Greasy F------keen ...
|16 hr
|BLDM
|1
|Anti-gay Atlanta bishop Eddie Long, who was acc...
|Sun
|Wholly Silicon Wafer
|3
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Sun
|George John
|31
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Sat
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|3
|Animal sanctuary owner faces 16 citations (Nov '10)
|Jan 11
|I know her
|41
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Jan 3
|trumans treason
|3
|goodwill sucks (Jan '10)
|Jan 1
|Dan672013
|124
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC