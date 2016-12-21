With Trumpa s victory, Republicans hope to overhaul Medicaid

In this file photo, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Rep. Paul Ryan, R-Wis., left, joined by Rep. Tom Price, R-Ga., heads to a meeting of House Republicans on Capitol Hill in Washington. When President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, Republicans will have the opportunity to do something they have desired for years - overhaul Medicaid, the program that provides health care to millions of lower-income and disabled Americans.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.