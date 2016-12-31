Weather was 2016 Georgia newsmaker
Millions of Georgians coped with a devastating drought that sparked wildfires in the north Georgia mountains. Along the state's 100 miles of coastline, 500,000 residents were ordered to flee as Hurricane Matthew churned toward Georgia, killing three people in its path.
