Unemployment down to 6.2 percent in November
According to the latest data available from the Georgia Department of Labor, for the month of November there were 28,409 in the labor force, 26,642 employed and 1,767 unemployed, to get the 6.2 percent unemployment rate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Georgia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of...
|Dec 29
|Will Dockery
|28
|Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S...
|Dec 28
|res 2334
|2
|Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14)
|Dec 28
|Uncle Jim
|11
|Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde...
|Dec 26
|4swo
|2
|Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia
|Dec 25
|Ralph
|1
|Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ...
|Dec 18
|Gremlin
|1
|Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14)
|Dec 17
|George John
|27
Find what you want!
Search Georgia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC