Taxpayers not benefiting from energy efficient street lights
The mayor of Clarkston says his city is paying the same amount every month, even though his city recently switched to energy efficient street lights. Over 100 cities and counties in Georgia are turning to modern LEDs as a replacement for their outdated street lights.
