A Georgia man wanted in connection with bank robberies in Pinehurst and Fayetteville last month was arrested Monday "without incident" at his mother's home in Newton County, Ga., according to a news release from Pinehurst Police Chief Earl Phipps. The Pinehurst Police Department had obtained warrants charging Paul Alfred Taylor, 20, with robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of stolen goods after identifying him from surveillance video.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.