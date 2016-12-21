Suspect in Fatal Christmas Day Shooti...

Suspect in Fatal Christmas Day Shooting in Tift County Turns Himself In

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTXL

UPDATE: The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said that the suspect involved in a fatal Christmas Day shooting in Tift County has turned himself in. They said that on Christmas Day, the Tift County Sheriff's Office called them to help with a shooting investigation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTXL.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 16 hr Will Dockery 28
News Sons of the American Revolution honor Solomon S... Wed res 2334 2
Election Who's got your vote in the Georgia State Agricu... (Oct '14) Wed Uncle Jim 11
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... Dec 26 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Dec 25 Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14) Dec 17 George John 27
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Wall Street
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,761 • Total comments across all topics: 277,448,473

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC