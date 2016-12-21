Southern Museum continues partnership with Georgia Operation Lifesaver
Dr. Richard Banz, executive director of the Southern Museum of Civil War & Locomotive History in Kennesaw, was recently re-elected to the board of Georgia Operation Lifesaver.
