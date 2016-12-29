SouthCrest Bank supports growing movie industry in Georgia; provides...
Atlanta-based SouthCrest Bank announces the closing of a special loan under the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act to support the new Sprockerfeller Films and 2020 Productions comedy "The Divorce Party," which has just completed filming in Savannah. SouthCrest Bank is providing partial production funding for qualified movie-makers under the Act, which was passed in 2008 to give limited tax credits to production houses shooting in Georgia.
