Schools make gains in CCRPI yardstick

Schools make gains in CCRPI yardstick

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Coastal Courier

Frank Long Elementary School got an early Christmas present this year. The school improved 16.1 points over last year on the College and Career Readiness Performance Index for 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Coastal Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Georgia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News COOPER: Looking back at the Creek Indian War of... 9 hr Will Dockery 23
Cheap Kitchens Units For Sale In Newcastle-unde... 14 hr 4swo 2
News Elephant sanctuary headed to South Georgia Sun Ralph 1
News Ga. lesbian takes groundbreaking case to fed'l ... Dec 18 Gremlin 1
Election Who are you voting for in the Georgia Governor ... (Oct '14) Dec 17 George John 27
Ga. Vagos MC Shut down in Ga. (May '10) Dec 14 Einar 256
News Broadband survey looks to boost internet servic... Dec 14 kuda 7
See all Georgia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Georgia Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,759 • Total comments across all topics: 277,363,372

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC