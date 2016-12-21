Path2College 529 Plan launches essay ...

Path2College 529 Plan launches essay contest

The Path2College 529 Plan launched its Saving for College Makes a Difference Essay Contest, where nine Georgia Path2College 529 Plan account owners or beneficiaries will be awarded $529 for their original essays describing how saving for college has made, or will make, a difference in your loved one's life, your life or your family's lives.

