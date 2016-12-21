Northeast Georgia Medical Center's pu...

Northeast Georgia Medical Center's purchase of Barrow Regional complete

3 hrs ago

Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday the completion of its acquisition of Barrow Regional Medical Center in Winder and its assets, and the hospital will officially be renamed Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow beginning Sunday. The transfer will be effective as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.

Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

