Northeast Georgia Medical Center's purchase of Barrow Regional complete
Northeast Georgia Health System announced Friday the completion of its acquisition of Barrow Regional Medical Center in Winder and its assets, and the hospital will officially be renamed Northeast Georgia Medical Center Barrow beginning Sunday. The transfer will be effective as of 11:59 p.m. Saturday.
