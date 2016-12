U.S. Attorney John A. Horn announced Wednesday that the Northern District of Georgia, which includes the federal court in Gainesville, aided in the collection of over $108 million for U.S. taxpayers in the fiscal year ending September 30. The district directly collected $13,226,147 in criminal and civil actions. Of this amount, $7,596,531 was collected in criminal actions and $5,629,616 was collected in civil actions.

