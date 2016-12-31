Memorial-Mercer med school partnership helps young docs find family medicine careers
Dr. Daniel Gordon is a budding physician who plans to reject the wealth of specialty medicine and return to his small-town roots to practice family medicine. When he completes his residency at Memorial University Medical Center in June.
