Major fines could follow New Year's drink, authorities say

Law enforcement officials are reminding New Year's Eve partyers that while it may seem enticing to flush out the dreadful year that was 2016 with alcohol, poor planning could force 2017 to begin with fines up to $10,000. With more than 60,000 DUI arrests in Georgia each year and approximately 10,000 people being killed each year nationally in drunk driving crashes, law enforcement officials add that one drink could put you a risk - and force you to pay a range of fines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.