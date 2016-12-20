Legislative panel studying opioid abuse plans final meeting
The group is set to discuss its final report on Thursday morning at the Capitol in Atlanta. The panel of state senators, medical providers and public health officials began meeting in September to learn more about abuse and addiction's effects in Georgia.
